Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $305.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up previously from $292.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.93.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $229.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.95. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total value of $583,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 505,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,993,927.48. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,076,767 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $5,468,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 14,005 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 92.1% during the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,673,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $367,341,000 after acquiring an additional 802,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 165,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,311,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $507,536,000 after purchasing an additional 75,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.