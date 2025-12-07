Baker Steel Resources’ (BSRT) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Baker Steel Resources (LON:BSRTFree Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Baker Steel Resources Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BSRT opened at GBX 73.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.09. The company has a market capitalization of £78.20 million and a PE ratio of 3.14. Baker Steel Resources has a one year low of GBX 43 and a one year high of GBX 79.50.

Baker Steel Resources (LON:BSRTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.63) EPS for the quarter. Baker Steel Resources had a positive return on equity of 134.51% and a negative net margin of 4,723.70%.

Baker Steel Resources Company Profile



Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd. is a fund of Baker Steel Capital Managers LLP.

