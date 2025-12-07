Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target Raised to GBX 7,800

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,500 to GBX 7,800 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,250 to GBX 7,500 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,500 target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 to GBX 8,400 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 7,500 to £105 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,540.

SPX opened at GBX 6,934.05 on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 5,380 and a 1 year high of GBX 8,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,920.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,584.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of £5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group

On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.

Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today.

