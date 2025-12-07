Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,950

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,820 to GBX 2,950 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMIN. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,870 target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,750 price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Friday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,856.67.

Shares of SMIN opened at GBX 2,372 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,444.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,343.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,671 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 85.70 EPS for the quarter. Smiths Group had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Smiths Group will post 85.1295337 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smiths Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Richard Howes purchased 70 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,522 per share, for a total transaction of £1,765.40. Also, insider Karin Hoeing acquired 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,522 per share, with a total value of £5,649.28. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial engineering company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business engineers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

