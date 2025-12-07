AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £140 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £150 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £142 to £145 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a £145 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £138.
AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.
