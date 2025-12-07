AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £140 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £150 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £142 to £145 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a £145 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £138.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca Company Profile

Shares of AZN stock opened at £135.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.83, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.93. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 9,573.51 and a 52 week high of £142.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is £129.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £116.98. The company has a market capitalization of £210.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17.

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

