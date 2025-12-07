Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Trading 16% Higher – Time to Buy?

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 16% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.77 and last traded at GBX 2.67. 7,678,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 14,570,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30.

Mila Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.21 million, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.26.

Mila Resources (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Mila Resources

Mila Resources (LSE: MILA) is an exploration company focused on advancing high-potential gold and copper mining projects across proven mining regions.

The Yarrol Project, the Company’s flagship asset located in Queenslan’s South-east Goldfields, comprises a 20km mineralised corridor with demonstrated potential for both gold and copper, with exploration campaigns currently underway to expand and define this high-priority target with mineralisation present along its strike.

Mila’s other prominent project, the Kathleen Valley Gold Project, is situated on the world-renowned Norseman-Wiluna Orogenic Belt, and is a multi-mineral endowed project providing Mila with exposure to both gold, copper, and additional lithium -bearing systems identified in the surround region.

