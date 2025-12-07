Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Trading Down 14.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) were down 14.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 1,669,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 507,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Atrium Research raised Spanish Mountain Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spanish Mountain Gold presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spanish Mountain Gold
Spanish Mountain Gold Trading Up 4.3%
Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile
Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Spanish Mountain Gold
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Ulta’s Stock May Be Set for a Glow-Up—20% Upside Ahead?
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Gates Foundation Sells MSFT Stock—Should Investors Be Worried?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/1 – 12/5
Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.