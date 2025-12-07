Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.7180 and last traded at $29.2650, with a volume of 1100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.63.

About Mitsubishi Electric

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, and Other Businesses. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.