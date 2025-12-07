G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 9th. Analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post earnings of $1.60 per share and revenue of $1.0111 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $613.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.67 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 34,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

