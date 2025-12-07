AeroVironment (AVAV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 9th. Analysts expect AeroVironment to post earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $466.1580 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. On average, analysts expect AeroVironment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $278.39 on Friday. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $417.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.72 and its 200 day moving average is $271.82. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 998 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.74, for a total transaction of $398,940.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,575.76. The trade was a 4.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $654,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,567. This trade represents a 25.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,228 shares of company stock worth $1,223,157 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at $1,072,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research set a $365.00 price target on AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.