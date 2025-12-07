Yext (YEXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, December 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $113.0650 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $113.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 million. Yext had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Yext Stock Up 0.3%
NYSE:YEXT opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 0.91. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Yext from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.44.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yext
Yext Company Profile
Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.
