Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Insider Sells £20,526 in Stock

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) insider Eric Born sold 2,200 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 933, for a total value of £20,526.

LON GFTU opened at GBX 930.87 on Friday. Grafton Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 790.90 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,035.60. The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 929.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 933.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GFTU. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,130 price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 1,220 to GBX 1,190 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,140.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

