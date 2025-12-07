Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Insider Buys £144,722.60 in Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Woodman acquired 18,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 785 per share, for a total transaction of £144,722.60.

Richard Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 29th, Richard Woodman bought 1,914 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 857 per share, for a total transaction of £16,402.98.

Paragon Banking Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of PAG opened at GBX 788.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 650.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 981. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 831.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 880.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paragon Banking Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Paragon Banking Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 930 to GBX 1,015 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 975 to GBX 1,050 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,016.50.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small

and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the

London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.

