Apex Technology Acquisition Co.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:APXTU)

Apex Technology Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:APXTU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 8th. Apex Technology Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Apex Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:APXTU opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. Apex Technology Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $10.21.

About Apex Technology Acquisition

As of July 1, 2021, Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation was acquired by AvePoint, Inc, in a reverse merger transaction. Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries.

