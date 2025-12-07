Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Shares Up 13.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) was up 13.3% during trading on Saturday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 150 and last traded at GBX 146.40. Approximately 8,857,204 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 3,740,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.20.

Specifically, insider Joe Hurd bought 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 140 per share, with a total value of £1,005.20. Also, insider Hanno Damm bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 140 per share, with a total value of £70,000. In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 108,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 per share, with a total value of £149,200.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trustpilot Group from GBX 331 to GBX 343 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 340.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 197.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 219.58. The company has a market capitalization of £584.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Trustpilot Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 16th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

