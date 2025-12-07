Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Shares Up 6.1% – Should You Buy?

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.74. 320,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 486,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Eliem Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.39.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

