Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Trading Down 5.5% – What’s Next?

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Company Profile

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focusses on acquiring technology-oriented companies in Australia and New Zealand.

