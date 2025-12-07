ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Trading Up 2.1% – Here’s Why

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

ZIP Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29.

ZIP Company Profile

Zip Co Limited engages in the provision of digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store.

