Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.62. 324,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 417,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Generation Mining Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$164.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.94, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.43.

Generation Mining (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Generation Mining

Generation Mining is developing the Marathon Palladium-Copper project in Northwestern Ontario. The Company has completed a feasibility study which estimates 245,000 ounces of annual palladium-equivalent production over a 13-year mine life. Marathon is the largest undeveloped palladium project in North America.

