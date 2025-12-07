iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Trading Down 1% – Should You Sell?

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $118.31 and last traded at $118.31. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IAFNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of iA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of iA Financial in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iA Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on iA Financial
iA Financial Stock Up 1.3%
About iA Financial
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iA Financial
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Ulta’s Stock May Be Set for a Glow-Up—20% Upside Ahead?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Gates Foundation Sells MSFT Stock—Should Investors Be Worried?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/1 – 12/5
Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.