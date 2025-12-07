iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Trading Down 1% – Should You Sell?

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $118.31 and last traded at $118.31. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.51.

IAFNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of iA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of iA Financial in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iA Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.52.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

