Newmont (TSE:NGT) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$115.79 and last traded at C$116.00. Approximately 293,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 240,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$117.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGT. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Newmont from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$85.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$127.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$116.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$98.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62.

Newmont Corp is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. It is also engaged in the production of copper, silver, lead and zinc. The company’s operations are organized in five geographic regions: North America, South America, Australia, Africa and Nevada.

