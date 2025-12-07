Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Trading Up 6.2% – Here’s Why

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Forterra Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30.

About Forterra

Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.

