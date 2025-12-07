Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Trading Up 6.2% – Here’s Why

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.
Forterra Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30.
About Forterra
Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forterra
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Ulta’s Stock May Be Set for a Glow-Up—20% Upside Ahead?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Gates Foundation Sells MSFT Stock—Should Investors Be Worried?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/1 – 12/5
Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.