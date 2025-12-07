Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.4640. 29,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 53,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39.
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Company Profile
