CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Trading Up 25% – Still a Buy?

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Free Report) was up 25% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 294,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 154,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market cap of C$22.04 million, a P/E ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10.

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 262 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1650 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia.

