Symrise (ETR:SY1) Stock Price Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1 – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €68.34 and last traded at €68.46. Approximately 393,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €69.48.

Symrise Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €73.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €83.78.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

