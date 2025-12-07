Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) (CVE:ZOM) Stock Price Down 6.6% – Here’s Why

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) (CVE:ZOM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 4,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
The company has a quick ratio of 15.25, a current ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.28.
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.
