Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Stock Price Up 72.7% – Should You Buy?

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) shares rose 72.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 2,844,418 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,150% from the average daily volume of 227,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of -2.33.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

(Get Free Report)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.