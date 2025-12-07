Financial Analysis: Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICXD) versus So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICXD – Get Free Report) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of So-Young International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Zicix alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Zicix and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zicix N/A N/A N/A So-Young International -51.26% -10.07% -7.08%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zicix N/A N/A N/A ($100.14) -0.03 So-Young International $200.94 million 1.57 -$80.76 million ($0.99) -3.15

This table compares Zicix and So-Young International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Zicix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than So-Young International. So-Young International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zicix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Zicix and So-Young International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zicix 0 0 0 0 0.00 So-Young International 1 0 1 0 2.00

So-Young International has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 76.28%. Given So-Young International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Zicix.

Volatility and Risk

Zicix has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

So-Young International beats Zicix on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zicix

(Get Free Report)

Zicix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Texas Mobile Health, Inc., provides diagnostic medical imaging services in Houston, Texas. It offers cardiac diagnostic services, including echocardiogram, stress testing, carotid ultrasound, and halter and event monitoring services; medical services, such as general medical care, medical care for home health patients, general and immigration physicals, weight reduction, cold laser pain relief treatment, physical therapy, and anti-aging treatment; and MRI, CT, and X-Ray services. The company was formerly known as Bederra Corporation and changed its name to Zicix Corporation on February 8, 2011. Zicix Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About So-Young International

(Get Free Report)

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com. It provides content in various media formats on its online platform generated by users, including professional generated, content from in-house editorial team that shares opinions on specific new medical procedures and trends; user generated content comprising Beauty Diaries that provides details about medical institution, doctor, price, and other information on the treatment; professional user generated, contents from the medical aesthetic influencers; and doctor generated, content from doctors to generate knowledge. In addition, the company offers consumption healthcare services, including dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, physical examinations, gynecology, and postnatal care; reservation services; and software as a service. Further, it engages in research and development, production, sales, and agency of laser and other optoelectronic medical beauty equipment; manufacture and sells light therapy device, surgical laser device and other equipment; internet information and technology advisory; online medical treatment and consultation; management consulting; internet culture; micro finance services, as well as sells cosmetics products. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Zicix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zicix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.