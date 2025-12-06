Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Trading Up 13.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 150 and last traded at GBX 146.40. 8,857,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 3,740,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.20.

Specifically, insider Joe Hurd purchased 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 140 per share, with a total value of £1,005.20. Also, insider Hanno Damm bought 50,000 shares of Trustpilot Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 140 per share, with a total value of £70,000. In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 108,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 per share, for a total transaction of £149,200.08.

Get Trustpilot Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trustpilot Group from GBX 331 to GBX 343 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trustpilot Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 340.75.

Trustpilot Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £584.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 197.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 219.77.

Trustpilot Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 16th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Trustpilot Group

(Get Free Report)

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.