Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Trading 2.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.9740. Approximately 28,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 21,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $112.67 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $39.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 6.17%.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

