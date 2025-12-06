BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Shares Up 1% – Time to Buy?

BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 403 and last traded at GBX 400.50. Approximately 1,184,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 684,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 396.50.

BH Macro GBP Trading Up 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 400.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 396.55.

Get BH Macro GBP alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Whittle bought 10,000 shares of BH Macro GBP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 393 per share, with a total value of £39,300. Also, insider Richard Horlick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 404, for a total transaction of £101,000. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About BH Macro GBP

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BH Macro GBP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH Macro GBP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.