Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Trading 6.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.2129 and last traded at $0.21. 18,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 58,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.1970.

Leading Edge Materials Trading Down 2.4%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in Canada, Sweden, and Romania. It primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. The company holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.