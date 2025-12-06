TFI International (TSE:TFII) Shares Up 2.9% – Should You Buy?

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$134.46 and last traded at C$133.62. Approximately 312,767 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 278,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$129.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$161.00 to C$157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on TFI International from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$147.33.

TFI International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$124.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$124.54.

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. TFI International had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 5.67%.The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 12.2345048 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Canada. The company organises itself into four segments: package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics. The package and courier segment picks up, transports, and delivers items across North America. The less-than-truckload segment transports smaller loads.

