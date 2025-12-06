Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Stock Price Down 15.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) shares were down 15.3% on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 360 to GBX 335. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Baltic Classifieds Group traded as low as GBX 168 and last traded at GBX 186. Approximately 22,166,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 820% from the average daily volume of 2,408,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219.50.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Baltic Classifieds Group from GBX 194 to GBX 208 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Baltic Classifieds Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 366 to GBX 373 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 316.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 270.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 320.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £840.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG’s online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist.

