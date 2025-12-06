Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Shares Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 279.50 and last traded at GBX 278. Approximately 1,028,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,068,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOWL. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 420 target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 400.

The company has a market cap of £476.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 270.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 259.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.

Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.

We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

