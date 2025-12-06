Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Trading Down 14.8% – Should You Sell?

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 1,669,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 507,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Atrium Research raised Spanish Mountain Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Spanish Mountain Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Up 4.3%

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$117.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

