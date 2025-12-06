Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Stock Price Down 15.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15.3% on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 360 to GBX 335. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Baltic Classifieds Group traded as low as GBX 168 and last traded at GBX 186. Approximately 22,166,805 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 820% from the average daily volume of 2,408,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219.50.

BCG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Baltic Classifieds Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 366 to GBX 373 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group from GBX 194 to GBX 208 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 316.50.

The company has a market capitalization of £840.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 270.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 320.89.

Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG’s online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist.

