Reviewing Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) & APi Group (NYSE:APG)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) and APi Group (NYSE:APG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of APi Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Aramark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of APi Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aramark and APi Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark 1.76% 16.39% 3.83% APi Group 3.44% 21.86% 8.08%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Aramark has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APi Group has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aramark and APi Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 0 2 4 1 2.86 APi Group 0 2 7 0 2.78

Aramark currently has a consensus target price of $45.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.26%. APi Group has a consensus target price of $38.52, indicating a potential downside of 1.34%. Given Aramark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aramark is more favorable than APi Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aramark and APi Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark $18.51 billion 0.54 $326.39 million $1.22 31.13 APi Group $7.02 billion 2.31 $250.00 million $0.37 105.54

Aramark has higher revenue and earnings than APi Group. Aramark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than APi Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

APi Group beats Aramark on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aramark



Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, capital program management, payment services, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Further, it offers correctional food; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It primarily serves business and industry, sports, leisure and corrections, education, healthcare, public institutions, manufacturing, transportation, service, and other industries. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About APi Group



APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment provides various infrastructure and specialized industrial plant services, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. This segment offers engineering and design, fabrication, installation, maintenance service and repair, retrofitting and upgrading services, pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry. It serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, distribution and fulfillment centers, manufacturing, education, healthcare, telecom, utilities, transmission and integrity, high tech, entertainment, government, and infrastructure markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

