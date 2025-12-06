Contrasting Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) and Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY)

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) and Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Korea Electric Power and Power Assets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korea Electric Power 6.58% 15.34% 2.60% Power Assets N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Korea Electric Power and Power Assets, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korea Electric Power 0 1 1 0 2.50 Power Assets 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korea Electric Power $68.46 billion 0.33 $2.44 billion $3.51 4.99 Power Assets $117.77 million 124.32 $784.46 million N/A N/A

This table compares Korea Electric Power and Power Assets”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Korea Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Power Assets.

Risk and Volatility

Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Assets has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Korea Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Power Assets pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Korea Electric Power pays out 1.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Korea Electric Power beats Power Assets on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Korea Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources. As of December 31, 2022, the company had a total of 770 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 82,723 megawatts; transmission system consisted of 35,451 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 895 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 347,426 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system included 139,265 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 10,084,051 units of support with a total line length of 535,241 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It also provides engineering and construction services for utility plant and others; utility plant maintenance, electric power information technology, resources development, facility maintenance, electric meter reading, and security services; and engages in nuclear fuel, fly ashes recycling, utility plants construction and operation, and wood pellet utilization businesses. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Naju-si, South Korea.

About Power Assets

(Get Free Report)

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services. It has a generation capacity of 879 MW renewable energy/energy from waste, 5,262 MW gas fired, and 3,567 MW coal/oil fired; and operates 114,900 km of gas/oil pipeline, as well as 388,200 km of power network serving 19,790,000 customers. The company was formerly known as Hongkong Electric Holdings Limited and changed its name to Power Assets Holdings Limited in February 2011. Power Assets Holdings Limited was founded in 1889 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.