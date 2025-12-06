AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.07 and last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 206967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.23.

AMSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMERISAFE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $702.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.37.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 420.0%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

In related news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $50,141.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,539 shares in the company, valued at $102,093.19. This represents a 32.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 346.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 105,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 122,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

