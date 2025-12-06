Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Stock Price Up 22.2% – Time to Buy?

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report) shares were up 22.2% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 118,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 95,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Providence Gold Mines Trading Up 22.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Providence Gold Mines

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, consisting 7 patented staked mineral claims and 22 located claims, covering an area of approximately 324 acres located in the Summerville Mining District, Sonora, California.

