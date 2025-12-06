Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading 3.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 12,882,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 16,207,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LAC shares. TD Securities downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cowen lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lithium Americas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Lithium Americas news, VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 353,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $3,355,104.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 40,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,247.40. The trade was a 89.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward Grandy sold 6,183 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $27,823.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 135,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,597. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 364,874 shares of company stock worth $3,404,477 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

