Reviewing BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:PVOTF) and Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK)

Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK – Get Free Report) and BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:PVOTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Whitehawk Therapeutics and BetterLife Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitehawk Therapeutics 1 1 0 0 1.50 BetterLife Pharma 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given BetterLife Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BetterLife Pharma is more favorable than Whitehawk Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitehawk Therapeutics $25.98 million 4.52 -$63.69 million $0.14 17.79 BetterLife Pharma N/A N/A -$14.78 million N/A N/A

This table compares Whitehawk Therapeutics and BetterLife Pharma”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BetterLife Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Whitehawk Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Whitehawk Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of Whitehawk Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of BetterLife Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Whitehawk Therapeutics and BetterLife Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitehawk Therapeutics 99.42% -68.32% -63.21% BetterLife Pharma N/A -205.15% -147.23%

Summary

Whitehawk Therapeutics beats BetterLife Pharma on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whitehawk Therapeutics

Aadi Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma, Inc. is an early stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. It also offers drug delivery platform technologies. Its product lines include capsules, tablets, and softgels; bulk powder; stick packs; beverages; oral solutions; lotions, creams, and gels; pet food additives; gum, mints, and candies; and sexual health products. It distributes its product under the Pivot Naturals brand. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

