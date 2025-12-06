iQSTEL (NASDAQ:IQST) and Core AI (NASDAQ:CHAI) Head to Head Analysis

Core AI (NASDAQ:CHAI – Get Free Report) and iQSTEL (NASDAQ:IQST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation, communications, electric, gas, and sanitary services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Core AI shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Core AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of iQSTEL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Core AI and iQSTEL”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core AI $11.63 million 4.61 -$25.27 million ($87.82) -0.03 iQSTEL $331.56 million 0.05 N/A N/A N/A

iQSTEL has higher revenue and earnings than Core AI.

Profitability

This table compares Core AI and iQSTEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core AI -225.94% -207.10% -125.76% iQSTEL N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Core AI and iQSTEL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core AI 0 0 0 0 0.00 iQSTEL 1 0 1 0 2.00

iQSTEL has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 337.96%. Given iQSTEL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iQSTEL is more favorable than Core AI.

Summary

iQSTEL beats Core AI on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core AI

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories. In addition, it offers 4G LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, in-vehicle communication devices that incorporate voice, push-to-talk over cellular, navigation, and data fleet management solutions. Further, the company provides cellular booster solutions, such as Uniden U60C 4G and U65C 4G to enhance connectivity; Uniden U70 FN for inside buildings, Uniden UM50 FN for inside vehicles, and the Uniden UM2M FN that can connect to its Uniden UV350 in vehicle communicator; Uniden Mobile Coverage Kit; Mission Critical Push-To-Talk device; and Vehicle Kit 7, a vehicle kit accessory that provides an in-vehicle solution. It serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in Israel, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About iQSTEL

iQSTEL Inc., through its subsidiary, Etelix.com USA, LLC, provides telecom and technology solutions. It provides international long-distance voice services (ILD wholesale) for telecommunications operator; and submarine fiber optic network capacity for internet, such as 4G and 5G. The company offers voice over IP connectivity, short messages service (SMS), and international and domestic SMS termination services. It also provides infrastructure connectivity, Cloud-PBX, OmniChannel marketing, Internet of Things services, and blockchain and payment solutions. iQSTEL Inc. serves wholesale carrier, government, corporate, enterprise, and small and medium companies in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company was formerly known as PureSnax International, Inc. and changed its name to iQSTEL Inc. in August 2018. iQSTEL Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

