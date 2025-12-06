Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Shares Down 40% – Should You Sell?

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) shares fell 40% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 803,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 738% from the average session volume of 95,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30.

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

