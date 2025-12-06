SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 1.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.70 and last traded at $29.60. Approximately 57,525,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 64,221,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $949.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,715,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 759,553 shares in the company, valued at $20,887,707.50. This trade represents a 11.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Pinto sold 46,132 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $1,142,228.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 138,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,684.96. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,595. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,068,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,102,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814,727 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $115,188,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,300,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,616,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

