Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Trading Down 15.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15.3% during trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 360 to GBX 335. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Baltic Classifieds Group traded as low as GBX 168 and last traded at GBX 186. 22,166,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 820% from the average session volume of 2,408,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Baltic Classifieds Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 366 to GBX 373 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group from GBX 194 to GBX 208 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baltic Classifieds Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 316.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of £840.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 270.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 321.20.

Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG’s online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist.

