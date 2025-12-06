Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$33.25 and last traded at C$33.12, with a volume of 99081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.96.

Tecsys Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$490.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.97.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$48.64 million during the quarter. Tecsys had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.4600739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc is engaged in the development and sale of enterprise supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, point-of-use and order management. It also provides related consulting, education and support services. The company serves healthcare systems, services parts, third-party logistics, retail and general wholesale distribution industries.

