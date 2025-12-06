Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Shares Down 10.3% – Here’s What Happened

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 352,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 179,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Aztec Minerals Trading Up 20.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

