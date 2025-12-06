Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Up 12% – Still a Buy?

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) shot up 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $20.2680. 901,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 948,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KROS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 7.0%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $660.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 million. Keros Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 26.12%.The company’s revenue was up 3585.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keros Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 sold 4,787,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $84,975,125.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc sold 5,389,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $95,659,436.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 607,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 82,749 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 683.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 303,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 264,445 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 39,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.